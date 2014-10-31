FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Technology
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week to their lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The latest decline came on worries about slowing U.S. economic growth and bets the Federal Reserve might signal to leave short-term interest rates near zero for a longer period than analysts forecast after its two-day policy meeting earlier this week.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 54,186 contracts on Oct. 28, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 90,010 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.