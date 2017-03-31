FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts lowest since November -CFTC
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 5 months ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts lowest since November -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 31 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels since
late November on doubts about fiscal stimulus from Washington,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
69,419 contracts on March 28, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 100,354 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        28 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         284,613        221,200
 Short        311,134        379,677
 Net          -26,521       -158,477
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         423,243        369,353
 Short        681,814        685,147
 Net         -258,571       -315,794
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         631,973        607,230
 Short        701,392        707,584
 Net          -69,419       -100,354
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         104,901         88,662
 Short        125,306        142,674
 Net          -20,405        -54,012
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long          40,176         56,556
 Short        124,921        131,332
 Net          -84,745        -74,776
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        28 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         417,957        396,578
 Short      3,473,838      3,405,660
 Net       -3,055,881     -3,009,082
 Fed funds 
        28 Mar 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         153,550        159,022
 Short        373,085        367,128
 Net         -219,535       -208,106
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.