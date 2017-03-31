Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts lowest since November -CFTC

March 31 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels since late November on doubts about fiscal stimulus from Washington, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 69,419 contracts on March 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 100,354 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 284,613 221,200 Short 311,134 379,677 Net -26,521 -158,477 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 423,243 369,353 Short 681,814 685,147 Net -258,571 -315,794 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 631,973 607,230 Short 701,392 707,584 Net -69,419 -100,354 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 104,901 88,662 Short 125,306 142,674 Net -20,405 -54,012 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 40,176 56,556 Short 124,921 131,332 Net -84,745 -74,776 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 417,957 396,578 Short 3,473,838 3,405,660 Net -3,055,881 -3,009,082 Fed funds 28 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 153,550 159,022 Short 373,085 367,128 Net -219,535 -208,106 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)