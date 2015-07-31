FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators most bullish in U.S. 10-year T-note since 2013-CFTC
July 31, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators most bullish in U.S. 10-year T-note since 2013-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their
highest levels since April 2013, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    Speculators raised their bullish bets on longer-dated
Treasuries ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement on
Wednesday in anticipation of clues on whether the U.S. central
bank might signal it may raise interest rates later this year.  
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 65,642 contracts on July 28, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the most speculative net longs in 10-year T-notes
since April 30, 2013 when they totalled 132,044.
    A week earlier, speculators held 27,400 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculators shed their net longs in Eurodollar
futures to 65,943 contracts, down from 202,599 the previous week
and the lowest level since the week of March 22.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        July 28, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         439,378        439,923
 Short        319,735        323,600
 Net          119,643        116,323
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        July 28, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         415,722        400,271
 Short        577,689        527,723
 Net         -161,967       -127,452
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        July 28, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long         491,516        459,575
 Short        425,874        432,175
 Net           65,642         27,400
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        July 28, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long          60,237         62,755
 Short         59,079         68,026
 Net            1,158         -5,271
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        July 28, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long          54,589         52,166
 Short        101,138         97,829
 Net          -46,549        -45,663
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        July 28, 2015     Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,706,252      1,749,141
 Short      1,640,309      1,546,542
 Net           65,943        202,599
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
