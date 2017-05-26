Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs highest since 2007 -CFTC

May 26 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures increased for third straight week to their highest level since late 2007, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 362,501 contracts on May 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the most speculative net longs in 10-year T-notes since 376,397 contracts on Dec. 11, 2007. A week earlier, speculators held 240,010 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 23 May 2017 Prior week week Long 232,330 258,127 Short 251,656 234,642 Net -19,326 23,485 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 May 2017 Prior week week Long 500,596 453,477 Short 624,289 623,644 Net -123,693 -170,167 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23 May 2017 Prior week week Long 947,807 892,977 Short 585,306 652,967 Net 362,501 240,010 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 May 2017 Prior week week Long 164,828 124,265 Short 117,536 131,113 Net 47,292 -6,848 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23 May 2017 Prior week week Long 32,295 34,197 Short 140,957 140,557 Net -108,662 -106,360 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 May 2017 Prior week week Long 754,831 667,771 Short 3,208,229 3,359,261 Net -2,453,398 -2,691,490 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23 May 2017 Prior week week Long 296,606 233,367 Short 301,564 260,558 Net -4,958 -27,191 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)