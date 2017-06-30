BRIEF-Insignia Systems appoints Jeffrey Jagerson as CFO
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 302,098 contracts on June 27, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 345,172 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 212,115 210,728 Short 354,073 323,595 Net -141,958 -112,867 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 469,556 487,224 Short 641,282 623,985 Net -171,726 -136,761 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 835,371 898,935 Short 533,273 553,763 Net 302,098 345,172 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 186,192 183,458 Short 131,610 121,827 Net 54,582 61,631 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 65,880 38,145 Short 140,836 141,690 Net -74,956 -103,545 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 763,805 751,379 Short 2,424,512 2,418,865 Net -1,660,707 -1,667,486 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 212,081 279,223 Short 377,971 335,412 Net -165,890 -56,189 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.