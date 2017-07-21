Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise in week -CFTC

July 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in latest week after falling the previous three weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 282,329 contracts on July 18, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 257,027 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 18 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 176,485 182,001 Short 450,698 438,814 Net -274,213 -256,813 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 345,465 353,310 Short 627,790 628,904 Net -282,325 -275,594 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 852,455 822,734 Short 570,126 565,707 Net 282,329 257,027 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 189,600 190,123 Short 138,150 139,691 Net 51,450 50,432 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 71,506 74,586 Short 135,182 130,526 Net -63,676 -55,940 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 18 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 912,533 790,835 Short 2,436,598 2,452,952 Net -1,524,065 -1,662,117 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 18 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 182,546 183,956 Short 378,898 362,885 Net -196,352 -178,929 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)