Speculators raise bearish U.S. 10-year T-note futures bets after Sept jobs data-CFTC
November 1, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

Speculators raise bearish U.S. 10-year T-note futures bets after Sept jobs data-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Speculators raised net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures last week despite a mildly disappointing jobs report in September, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 142,550 contracts on Oct. 22, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 99,788 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

The CFTC Commitments of Traders data have been delayed due to the 16-day government shutdown in the first half of October.

