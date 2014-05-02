FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
#Market News
May 2, 2014

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week ahead of
this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting and April jobs
report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
114,425 contracts on April 29, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 145,865 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        29Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         193,466        187,788
 Short        220,619        227,479
 Net          -27,153        -39,691
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         251,405        247,070
 Short        376,437        391,956
 Net         -125,032       -144,886
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         332,918        349,474
 Short        447,343        495,339
 Net         -114,425       -145,865
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         102,186         90,397
 Short         69,977         74,012
 Net           32,209         16,385
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          51,663         51,989
 Short         48,310         55,381
 Net            3,353         -3,392
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
