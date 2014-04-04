FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC
April 4, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week as traders
anticipated a robust March jobs report, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
68,776 contracts on April 1, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 61,765 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        01Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         170,913        178,226
 Short        219,417        183,820
 Net          -48,504         -5,594
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         254,382        241,334
 Short        392,549        413,453
 Net         -138,167       -172,119
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         346,901        333,722
 Short        415,677        395,487
 Net          -68,776        -61,765
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          89,160         82,110
 Short         85,402         71,560
 Net            3,758         10,550
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          48,792         47,991
 Short         54,158         60,330
 Net           -5,366        -12,339
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
