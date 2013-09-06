FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators trim bearish bets on U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
September 6, 2013

Speculators trim bearish bets on U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week ahead of the August U.S. payrolls data, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 103,094 contracts on Sept. 3, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week ago, speculators held 110,825 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since May 22, 2012, when there were 136,190.

