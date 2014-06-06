FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC
June 6, 2014

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose
in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 43,295 contracts on June 3, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 19,078 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        03Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         253,965        254,691
 Short        196,135        200,955
 Net           57,830         53,736
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         323,148        261,999
 Short        279,473        307,646
 Net           43,675        -45,647
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         383,136        379,344
 Short        426,431        398,422
 Net          -43,295        -19,078
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          89,976        108,231
 Short         66,159         59,241
 Net           23,817         48,990
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          54,126         56,713
 Short         37,538         46,535
 Net           16,588         10,178
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        03Jun2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         804,451        763,423
 Short      2,433,276      2,349,671
 Net       -1,628,825     -1,586,248
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
