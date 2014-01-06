FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. T-note futures grow - CFTC
January 6, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. T-note futures grow - CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures grew in the latest week on worries over how quickly the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchase stimulus, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 173,674 contracts on Dec. 31, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since mid-November.

A week earlier, speculators held 105,768 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

On Dec. 18, the U.S. central bank said it will buy $75 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in January, $10 billion less than what it had been purchasing monthly, due to evidence of an improving economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
