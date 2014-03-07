FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC
March 7, 2014

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures
rose for the first time in three weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 101,370 contracts on March 4, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 12,967 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        04Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         197,047        194,414
 Short        171,897        184,424
 Net           25,150          9,990
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         234,160        218,711
 Short        343,538        326,729
 Net         -109,378       -108,018
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         312,136        333,437
 Short        413,506        346,404
 Net         -101,370        -12,967
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          79,023         86,050
 Short         62,165         38,767
 Net           16,858         47,283
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          48,742         46,297
 Short         52,784         59,296
 Net           -4,042        -12,999

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
