Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week for a third straight week ahead of the January payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 135,301 contracts on Feb. 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 117,759 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 179,596 168,083 Short 156,030 172,262 Net 23,566 -4,179 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 234,291 239,706 Short 335,481 350,528 Net -101,190 -110,822 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 308,867 298,913 Short 444,168 416,672 Net -135,301 -117,759 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 110,261 133,500 Short 65,302 64,967 Net 44,959 68,533 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 48,532 50,330 Short 59,359 60,331 Net -10,827 -10,001