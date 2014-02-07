FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 4 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net
bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note
futures rose in the latest week for a
third straight week ahead of the January
payrolls report, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or
short, positions in 10-year Treasury
futures exceeded bullish, or long,
positions by 135,301 contracts on Feb. 4,
according to the CFTC's latest Commitments
of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held
117,759 net short positions in 10-year
T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative
positions in Treasury futures on the
Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of
$200,000) 
         04Feb2014 week         Prior week
 Long            179,596           168,083
 Short           156,030           172,262
 Net              23,566            -4,179
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of
$100,000) 
         04Feb2014 week         Prior week
 Long            234,291           239,706
 Short           335,481           350,528
 Net            -101,190          -110,822
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of
$100,000) 
         04Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long            308,867          298,913
 Short           444,168          416,672
 Net            -135,301         -117,759
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
         04Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long            110,261          133,500
 Short            65,302           64,967
 Net              44,959           68,533
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
         04Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             48,532           50,330
 Short            59,359           60,331
 Net             -10,827          -10,001

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.