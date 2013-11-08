Speculators raise bearish U.S. 10-yr T-note futures bets pre-GDP, jobs data-CFTC

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Speculators raised net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week before data on third-quarter gross domestic product and October payrolls, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 189,188 contracts on Nov. 5, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the most net speculative short in 10-year note futures since April 2012.

A week earlier, speculators held 125,670 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.