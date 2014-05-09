FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose
in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 129,409 contracts on May 6, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 114,425 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        06May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         200,364        193,466
 Short        214,713        220,619
 Net          -14,349        -27,153
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         226,496        251,405
 Short        359,778        376,437
 Net         -133,282       -125,032
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         340,698        332,918
 Short        470,107        447,343
 Net         -129,409       -114,425
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         105,001        102,186
 Short         69,324         69,977
 Net           35,677         32,209
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          56,194         51,663
 Short         47,956         48,310
 Net            8,238          3,353
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.