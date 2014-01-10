FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. T-note futures fall - CFTC
January 10, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. T-note futures fall - CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in advance of this week’s longer-dated supply and the December jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 128,045 contracts on Jan. 7, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 173,674 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

The U.S. Treasury sold $64 billion of coupon-bearing supply this week including $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $30 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The Labor Department said on Friday U.S. monthly job growth slowed to a three-year low in December at 74,000, which was well below the 196,000 increase forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
