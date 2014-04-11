FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-yr T-note futures hit highest since Dec -CFTC
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 7:49 PM / 3 years ago

Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-yr T-note futures hit highest since Dec -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest since
December prior to the release of the minutes of the Federal
Reserve's March 18-19 policy meeting on Wednesday, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
155,174 contracts on April 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 68,776 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    The latest speculative net short positions in 10-year
T-notes were the most since 173,674 set on Dec 31. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        08Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         151,313        170,913
 Short        239,406        219,417
 Net          -88,093        -48,504
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         248,021        254,382
 Short        377,006        392,549
 Net         -128,985       -138,167
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         327,159        346,901
 Short        482,333        415,677
 Net         -155,174        -68,776
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          80,524         89,160
 Short         67,737         85,402
 Net           12,787          3,758
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08Apr2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          47,958         48,792
 Short         56,983         54,158
 Net           -9,025         -5,366
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.