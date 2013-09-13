FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators pare bearish bets on U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
September 13, 2013

Speculators pare bearish bets on U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after a weaker-than-expected August U.S. payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The Labor Department last Friday reported U.S. payrolls grew by 169,000 jobs in August, short of the 180,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters. The downward revisions of job numbers originally reported for June and July were even more troubling to economists.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 85,324 contracts on Sept. 10, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week ago, speculators held 103,094 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

