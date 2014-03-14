FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2014 / 7:37 PM / 4 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
118,210 contracts on March 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 101,370 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. two-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        11Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         179,549        197,047
 Short        167,073        171,897
 Net           12,476         25,150
 
U.S. five-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         221,540        234,160
 Short        335,525        343,538
 Net         -113,985       -109,378
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         301,102        312,136
 Short        419,312        413,506
 Net         -118,210       -101,370
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          76,461         79,023
 Short         60,330         62,165
 Net           16,131         16,858
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          43,836         48,742
 Short         47,708         52,784
 Net           -3,872         -4,042

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.