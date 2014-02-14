Speculative net short in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third straight week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 142,533 contracts on Feb. 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 135,301 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11Feb2014 Prior week week Long 177,497 179,596 Short 154,213 156,030 Net 23,284 23,566 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11Feb2014 Prior week week Long 216,305 234,291 Short 354,172 335,481 Net -137,867 -101,190 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11Feb2014 Prior week week Long 322,845 308,867 Short 465,378 444,168 Net -142,533 -135,301 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11Feb2014 Prior week week Long 115,141 110,261 Short 69,027 65,302 Net 46,114 44,959 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11Feb2014 Prior week week Long 45,769 48,532 Short 58,834 59,359 Net -13,065 -10,827