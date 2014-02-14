FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net short in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC
#Market News
February 14, 2014

Speculative net short in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third straight week,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
142,533 contracts on Feb. 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 135,301 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        11Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         177,497        179,596
 Short        154,213        156,030
 Net           23,284         23,566
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         216,305        234,291
 Short        354,172        335,481
 Net         -137,867       -101,190
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         322,845        308,867
 Short        465,378        444,168
 Net         -142,533       -135,301
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         115,141        110,261
 Short         69,027         65,302
 Net           46,114         44,959
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          45,769         48,532
 Short         58,834         59,359
 Net          -13,065        -10,827

