November 15, 2013 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts fall in week -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after data that showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in October, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 181,079 contracts on Nov. 12, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 189,188 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which were the most net shorts since April 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
