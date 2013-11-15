Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts fall in week -CFTC

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after data that showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in October, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 181,079 contracts on Nov. 12, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 189,188 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which were the most net shorts since April 2012.