FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell
in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 82,180 contracts on May 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 129,409 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        13May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         225,137        200,364
 Short        202,397        214,713
 Net           22,740        -14,349
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         280,001        226,496
 Short        363,520        359,778
 Net          -83,519       -133,282
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         421,083        340,698
 Short        503,263        470,107
 Net          -82,180       -129,409
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         123,862        105,001
 Short         61,185         69,324
 Net           62,677         35,677
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        13May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          55,066         56,194
 Short         50,022         47,956
 Net            5,044          8,238
 U.S. Eurodollar futures (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        13May2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         634,177        645,396
 Short      2,252,682      2,203,414
 Net       -1,618,505     -1,558,018
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.