Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

March 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for the first time in three weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 55,014 contracts on March 18, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 118,210 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 18Mar2014 Prior week week Long 176,433 179,549 Short 173,296 167,073 Net 3,137 12,476 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18Mar2014 Prior week week Long 227,085 221,540 Short 316,805 335,525 Net -89,720 -113,985 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18Mar2014 Prior week week Long 360,226 301,102 Short 415,240 419,312 Net -55,014 -118,210 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18Mar2014 Prior week week Long 91,382 76,461 Short 62,435 60,330 Net 28,947 16,131 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18Mar2014 Prior week week Long 46,617 43,836 Short 52,920 47,708 Net -6,303 -3,872 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)