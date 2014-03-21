FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for the first time in three
weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
55,014 contracts on March 18, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 118,210 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        18Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         176,433        179,549
 Short        173,296        167,073
 Net            3,137         12,476
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         227,085        221,540
 Short        316,805        335,525
 Net          -89,720       -113,985
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         360,226        301,102
 Short        415,240        419,312
 Net          -55,014       -118,210
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          91,382         76,461
 Short         62,435         60,330
 Net           28,947         16,131
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          46,617         43,836
 Short         52,920         47,708
 Net           -6,303         -3,872
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.