Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC
February 21, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, 
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
57,144 contracts on Feb. 18, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 142,533 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        18Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         174,779        177,497
 Short        175,439        154,213
 Net             -660         23,284
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         266,598        216,305
 Short        360,148        354,172
 Net          -93,550       -137,867
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         380,817        322,845
 Short        437,961        465,378
 Net          -57,144       -142,533
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          94,966        115,141
 Short         45,888         69,027
 Net           49,078         46,114
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        18Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          45,210         45,769
 Short         59,606         58,834
 Net          -14,396        -13,065

