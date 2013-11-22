Speculative net shorts in U.S. T-note futures little changed - CFTC

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures were little changed in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 180,363 contracts on Nov. 19, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 181,079 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.