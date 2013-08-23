FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators pare bearish bets on U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
August 23, 2013

Speculators pare bearish bets on U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week before the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its July policy meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 41,592 contracts on Aug. 20, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week ago, speculators held 66,432 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the highest weekly reading of net speculative shorts in 10-year Treasury note futures since late July 2012.

