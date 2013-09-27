FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators pare bearish bets on U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
September 27, 2013 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

Speculators pare bearish bets on U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week, prompted by worries about a possible U.S. government shutdown, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 89,107 contracts on Sept. 24, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week ago, speculators held 126,026 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the most net shorts since May 22, 2012.

