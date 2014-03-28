Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

March 28 (Reuters) - - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week even as overall demand for longer-dated U.S. government debt grew, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 61,765 contracts on March 25, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 55,014 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 25Mar2014 Prior week week Long 178,226 176,433 Short 183,820 173,296 Net -5,594 3,137 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25Mar2014 Prior week week Long 241,334 227,085 Short 413,453 316,805 Net -172,119 -89,720 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25Mar2014 Prior week week Long 333,722 360,226 Short 395,487 415,240 Net -61,765 -55,014 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25Mar2014 Prior week week Long 82,110 91,382 Short 71,560 62,435 Net 10,550 28,947 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25Mar2014 Prior week week Long 47,991 46,617 Short 60,330 52,920 Net -12,339 -6,303 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)