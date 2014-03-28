FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC
March 28, 2014 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week even as
overall demand for longer-dated U.S. government debt grew,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
61,765 contracts on March 25, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 55,014 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        25Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         178,226        176,433
 Short        183,820        173,296
 Net           -5,594          3,137
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         241,334        227,085
 Short        413,453        316,805
 Net         -172,119        -89,720
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         333,722        360,226
 Short        395,487        415,240
 Net          -61,765        -55,014
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          82,110         91,382
 Short         71,560         62,435
 Net           10,550         28,947
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25Mar2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          47,991         46,617
 Short         60,330         52,920
 Net          -12,339         -6,303
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
