Speculators raise bearish bets on U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week to the highest level in more than a year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 110,825 contracts on Aug. 27, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since May 22, 2012, when there were 136,190.

A week ago, speculators held 24,840 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.