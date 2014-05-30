Fewest spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures since Feb -CFTC

May 30 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest in three months as the bond market rallied in May on worries about the U.S. economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The view that the European Central Bank might next week embark on a bold stimulus program to help the euro zone economy caused some speculators to pare bearish positions in 10-year T-note futures this week, analysts said. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 19,078 contracts on May 27, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the lowest net short positions in 10-year T-notes among speculators since Feb. 25. A week earlier, speculators held 97,895 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 27May2014 Prior week week Long 254,691 249,528 Short 200,955 212,366 Net 53,736 37,162 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27May2014 Prior week week Long 261,999 279,954 Short 307,646 342,419 Net -45,647 -62,465 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27May2014 Prior week week Long 379,344 431,479 Short 398,422 529,374 Net -19,078 -97,895 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27May2014 Prior week week Long 108,231 123,923 Short 59,241 69,172 Net 48,990 54,751 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27May2014 Prior week week Long 56,713 55,440 Short 46,535 51,420 Net 10,178 4,020 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27May2014 Prior week week Long 763,423 722,511 Short 2,349,671 2,337,891 Net -1,586,248 -1,615,380 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)