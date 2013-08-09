UPDATE 1-Speculators turn bearish on U.S. 10-yr T-note futures -CFTC

* Net longs in five-year T-notes lowest since January

* Two-year T-note note longs highest since mid-April

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week as they prepared for this week’s $72 billion in coupon debt supply, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Their switch into the bearish camp came after a disappointing July payrolls report one week ago reduced expectations the Federal Reserve might shrink its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in September.

The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 20,096 contracts on Aug. 6, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

This compared with 11,903 in speculative net long positions the prior week.

On Friday, 10-year T-note futures on the Chicago Board of Trade for September delivery closed up 1/32 at 126-27/32, while the yield on cash 10-year Treasury notes fell 1 basis point to 2.577 percent, according to Reuters data.

Speculators also scaled back their bullish bets on five-year Treasury note futures, according to the latest weekly CFTC Commitments of Traders figures.

Their long trades in five-year Treasury note futures exceeded short positions by 15,172 contracts, 29,650 less than the previous week.

This was the lowest level of net longs in five-year T-notes since mid-January when speculators had a net short.

Speculators, while paring back bullish bets in five- and 10-year T-notes, raised their bullish positions in short-dated T-notes and trimmed bearish stakes in long-dated futures.

Speculators’ long positions in two-year T-note futures exceeded their shorts by 55,990 contracts on Tuesday, up 10,082 from a week earlier. This was the highest level of two-year net longs since mid-April.

They trimmed to their net shorts in 30-year bond futures by 6,015 contracts to 5,767 on Tuesday, the small net short position in a month.

The net shorts in ultra-long T-bond futures decreased by 2,804 contracts to 10,747 in the latest week.