Speculative net shorts in US 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Speculative net shorts in US 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell
for a second straight week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 12,967 contracts on Feb. 25, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 57,144 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        25Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         194,414        174,779
 Short        184,424        175,439
 Net            9,990           -660
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         218,711        266,598
 Short        326,729        360,148
 Net         -108,018        -93,550
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         333,437        380,817
 Short        346,404        437,961
 Net          -12,967        -57,144
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          86,050         94,966
 Short         38,767         45,888
 Net           47,283         49,078
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25Feb2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          46,297         45,210
 Short         59,296         59,606

