UPDATE 1-Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-yr T-note futures rise -CFTC

(Recasts lead, adds table, background) Nov 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, while net short bets on Eurodollar futures increased for a second week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Some traders added bets bond prices would fall and short-term interest rates would rise in advance of Friday's October U.S. payrolls report. Data earlier this week on wages and hiring raised expectations that U.S. employers likely added more workers than the market forecast and wage growth might be accelerating. However, the Treasuries market rallied after the Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls grew 214,000 last month, less than the 231,000 increase forecast by analysts. Average hourly earnings grew 0.1 percent, half of what economists had projected. The Dec 10-year Treasury futures contract closed up 20/32 at 126-22/32 on Friday, while the Eurodollar contract for December 2015 delivery rose 5.5 basis points at 99.17. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 47,286 contracts on Nov. 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 35,824 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculators' net short positions in Eurodollar futures rose 46,796 contract to 797,286 in the latest week, albeit still far less than the record 1.944 million in August. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 04Nov2014 Prior week week Long 315,488 349,211 Short 311,980 328,604 Net 3,508 20,607 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04Nov2014 Prior week week Long 344,624 353,031 Short 303,710 299,454 Net 40,914 53,577 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04Nov2014 Prior week week Long 414,388 431,242 Short 461,674 467,066 Net -47,286 -35,824 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04Nov2014 Prior week week Long 87,381 91,559 Short 86,188 91,588 Net 1,193 -29 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04Nov2014 Prior week week Long 58,343 55,368 Short 39,213 38,482 Net 19,130 16,886 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04Nov2014 Prior week week Long 1,490,880 1,464,368 Short 2,288,166 2,214,858 Net -797,286 -750,490 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)