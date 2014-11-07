FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-yr T-note futures rise -CFTC
November 7, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-yr T-note futures rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts lead, adds table, background)
    Nov 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, while net
short bets on Eurodollar futures increased for a second week,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    Some traders added bets bond prices would fall and
short-term interest rates would rise in advance of Friday's
October U.S. payrolls report.
    Data earlier this week on wages and hiring raised
expectations that U.S. employers likely added more workers than
the market forecast and wage growth might be accelerating.
    However, the Treasuries market rallied after the Labor
Department said nonfarm payrolls grew 214,000 last month, less
than the 231,000 increase forecast by analysts. Average hourly
earnings grew 0.1 percent, half of what economists had
projected. 
    The Dec 10-year Treasury futures contract closed up
20/32 at 126-22/32 on Friday, while the Eurodollar contract for
December 2015 delivery rose 5.5 basis points at 99.17.
 
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
47,286 contracts on Nov. 4, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 35,824 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Speculators' net short positions in Eurodollar futures
 rose 46,796 contract to 797,286 in the latest week,
albeit still far less than the record 1.944 million in August.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        04Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         315,488        349,211
 Short        311,980        328,604
 Net            3,508         20,607
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         344,624        353,031
 Short        303,710        299,454
 Net           40,914         53,577
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         414,388        431,242
 Short        461,674        467,066
 Net          -47,286        -35,824
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          87,381         91,559
 Short         86,188         91,588
 Net            1,193            -29
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          58,343         55,368
 Short         39,213         38,482
 Net           19,130         16,886
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        04Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,490,880      1,464,368
 Short      2,288,166      2,214,858
 Net         -797,286       -750,490
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
