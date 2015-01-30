Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures lowest since Nov -CFTC

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a fourth straight week to their lowest level since late November, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators further exited their bets that bond prices will fall on worries about a weakening global economy and jitters whether Greece might exit the euro zone bloc. Greece's new government, which was formed after last Sunday's election, is seeking looser terms on its 240-billion-euro bailout. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 107,892 contracts on Jan. 27, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 145,598 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Friday, CBOT U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to contract highs, while the yield on 10-year cash Treasury notes fell to its lowest level since May 2013. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 27Jan2015 Prior week week Long 333,732 296,851 Short 293,312 303,865 Net 40,420 -7,014 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27Jan2015 Prior week week Long 323,306 346,136 Short 337,835 322,243 Net -14,529 23,893 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27Jan2015 Prior week week Long 346,739 376,312 Short 454,631 521,910 Net -107,892 -145,598 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27Jan2015 Prior week week Long 92,521 100,875 Short 102,626 106,307 Net -10,105 -5,432 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27Jan2015 Prior week week Long 57,260 58,964 Short 72,237 73,651 Net -14,977 -14,687 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27Jan2015 Prior week week Long 1,777,219 1,706,023 Short 1,595,514 1,509,612 Net 181,705 196,411 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)