Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures lowest since Nov -CFTC
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures lowest since Nov -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a fourth straight week to
their lowest level since late November, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    Speculators further exited their bets that bond prices will
fall on worries about a weakening global economy and jitters
whether Greece might exit the euro zone bloc.
    Greece's new government, which was formed after last
Sunday's election, is seeking looser terms on its
240-billion-euro bailout. 
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
107,892 contracts on Jan. 27, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 145,598 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    On Friday, CBOT U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures 
rose to contract highs, while the yield on 10-year cash Treasury
notes fell to its lowest level since May 2013. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        27Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         333,732        296,851
 Short        293,312        303,865
 Net           40,420         -7,014
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        27Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         323,306        346,136
 Short        337,835        322,243
 Net          -14,529         23,893
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        27Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         346,739        376,312
 Short        454,631        521,910
 Net         -107,892       -145,598
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        27Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          92,521        100,875
 Short        102,626        106,307
 Net          -10,105         -5,432
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        27Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          57,260         58,964
 Short         72,237         73,651
 Net          -14,977        -14,687
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        27Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,777,219      1,706,023
 Short      1,595,514      1,509,612
 Net          181,705        196,411
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
