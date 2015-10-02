FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
October 2, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Speculators turned mildly bullish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 22,490 contracts on Sept 29, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the highest net longs in 10-year T-notes since Aug.
11.
    A week earlier, speculators held 8,529 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        29 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         297,556        297,774
 Short        269,686        268,449
 Net           27,870         29,325
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         345,835        321,933
 Short        438,391        443,164
 Net          -92,556       -121,231
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         458,557        413,841
 Short        436,067        422,370
 Net           22,490         -8,529
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          53,264         68,414
 Short         62,338         60,742
 Net           -9,074          7,672
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          62,640         57,651
 Short        130,482        114,184
 Net          -67,842        -56,533
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        29 Sep 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,574,411      1,619,499
 Short      1,085,759      1,156,766
 Net          488,652        462,733
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

