Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Speculators turned mildly bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 22,490 contracts on Sept 29, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the highest net longs in 10-year T-notes since Aug. 11. A week earlier, speculators held 8,529 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 297,556 297,774 Short 269,686 268,449 Net 27,870 29,325 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 345,835 321,933 Short 438,391 443,164 Net -92,556 -121,231 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 458,557 413,841 Short 436,067 422,370 Net 22,490 -8,529 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 53,264 68,414 Short 62,338 60,742 Net -9,074 7,672 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 62,640 57,651 Short 130,482 114,184 Net -67,842 -56,533 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 1,574,411 1,619,499 Short 1,085,759 1,156,766 Net 488,652 462,733 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)