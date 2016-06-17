FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise -CFTC
June 17, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest in nearly
three months earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 45,088 contracts on June 14, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 15,195 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        14 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         249,425         97,427
 Short        271,326        304,154
 Net          -21,901       -206,727
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         378,623        282,848
 Short        514,256        508,720
 Net         -135,633       -225,872
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         600,895        510,956
 Short        555,807        495,761
 Net           45,088         15,195
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         162,239        155,585
 Short         84,962         64,837
 Net           77,277         90,748
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        14 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          56,750         52,565
 Short        143,331        143,140
 Net          -86,581        -90,575
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        14 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,171,097      1,000,507
 Short      1,535,168      1,742,057
 Net         -364,071       -741,550
 Fed funds 
        14 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          61,092         42,585
 Short        149,092        136,919
 Net          -88,000        -94,334
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish
