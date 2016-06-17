Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise -CFTC

June 17 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest in nearly three months earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 45,088 contracts on June 14, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 15,195 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 14 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 249,425 97,427 Short 271,326 304,154 Net -21,901 -206,727 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 378,623 282,848 Short 514,256 508,720 Net -135,633 -225,872 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 600,895 510,956 Short 555,807 495,761 Net 45,088 15,195 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 162,239 155,585 Short 84,962 64,837 Net 77,277 90,748 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 56,750 52,565 Short 143,331 143,140 Net -86,581 -90,575 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 14 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 1,171,097 1,000,507 Short 1,535,168 1,742,057 Net -364,071 -741,550 Fed funds 14 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 61,092 42,585 Short 149,092 136,919 Net -88,000 -94,334 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)