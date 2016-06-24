FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Spec net longs U.S. 10-year T-notes highest since 2013 - CFTC
June 24, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Spec net longs U.S. 10-year T-notes highest since 2013 - CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Add positions by investor groups)
    June 24 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose their highest levels since
April 2013 in advance of Britain's vote on whether to remain in
the European Union, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday. 
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 114,665 contracts on June 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 45,088 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    By investor groups, asset managers increased their net longs
in 10-year T-notes to 101,510 contracts from 74,072 the previous
week, the latest CFTC data showed.
    Bond dealers raised their net shorts by over 25,000
contracts to 139,307 contracts, while leveraged funds increased
their net shorts in 10-year T-notes to 100,964, the most since
the week of April 12. 
    On Friday, CBOT 10-year Treasury note futures for September
delivery rose 1-22/32 to 132-16/32 after posting a
contract high at 134-7/32 after Britain voted to leave the EU,
stunning investors who had expected the "Remain" camp to win.
 
    Meanwhile, bond speculators either reduced their net shorts
or raised their net longs in other T-note and U.S. interest rate
futures in the latest week.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        June 21, 2016     Prior week
        week           
 Long         272,094        249,425
 Short        236,239        271,326
 Net           35,855        -21,901
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        June 21, 2016     Prior week
        week           
 Long         489,375        378,623
 Short        524,862        514,256
 Net          -35,487       -135,633
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        June 21, 2016     Prior week
        week           
 Long         711,514        600,895
 Short        596,849        555,807
 Net          114,665         45,088
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        June 21, 2016     Prior week
        week           
 Long         173,911        162,239
 Short         70,440         84,962
 Net          103,471         77,277
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        June 21, 2016     Prior week
        week           
 Long          52,025         56,750
 Short        137,652        143,331
 Net          -85,627        -86,581
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        June 21, 2016     Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,281,093      1,171,097
 Short      1,463,414      1,535,168
 Net         -182,321       -364,071
 Fed funds 
        June 21, 2016     Prior week
        week           
 Long          82,385         61,092
 Short        146,745        149,092
 Net          -64,360        -88,000
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
David Gregorio)

