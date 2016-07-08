FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators' net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise - CFTC
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators' net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise - CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details on latest data)
    July 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as worries
about the global economy stoked global demand for U.S. bonds,
sending benchmark yields to record lows, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 96,109 contracts on July 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    The latest net long figure was below the three-plus year
high of 132,044 reached two week ago.
    A week earlier, speculators held 83,924 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Intense demand for U.S. government debt raised the
speculative net longs in T-bond futures by 24,060 to 90,063
contracts, while it reduced the speculative net shorts in ultra
T-bonds by 14,116 contracts to 78,965. 
 
    This week, U.S. 10-year and 30-year yields hit record lows
of 1.321 percent and 2.094 percent, respectively, according to
Reuters data.  
    On Friday, the September ultra bond contract hit a
contract high of 193-18/32.
    Meanwhile, speculators turned net short in Eurodollar
futures in the latest week, totaling 64,753 contracts after
being net long for the first time since November 2015 last week.
 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        05 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         340,652        242,122
 Short        240,745        228,191
 Net           99,907         13,931
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         376,148        417,849
 Short        573,886        511,969
 Net         -197,738        -94,120
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         653,813        668,184
 Short        557,704        584,260
 Net           96,109         83,924
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         168,159        137,609
 Short         78,096         71,606
 Net           90,063         66,003
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          54,772         50,641
 Short        133,737        143,722
 Net          -78,965        -93,081
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        05 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,377,693      1,296,697
 Short      1,442,446      1,292,758
 Net          -64,753          3,939
 Fed funds 
        05 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          75,055         94,721
 Short        120,056        126,321
 Net          -45,001        -31,600
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler and Diane
Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
