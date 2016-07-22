FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spec U.S. 10-year T-note net longs fall from 3-year high -CFTC
July 22, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Spec U.S. 10-year T-note net longs fall from 3-year high -CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Spec 10-year T-note net longs fall from over 3-year high
    * Speculative T-bond net longs retreat from record high

 (Recasts; adds background)
    July 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell from their highest in over
three years as safe-haven demand for bonds abated on reduced
worries about the global economy, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 109,371 contracts on July 19, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 131,361 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which was their highest
since April 2013.
    On Thursday, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes 
touched 1.628 percent, its highest level since June 24, the day
after Britain voted to exit the European Union, known as Brexit.
    Fears about the repercussions from Brexit on the global
economy spurred a global scramble for U.S. Treasuries and other
low-risk government debt, sending their yields to record lows. 
    By investor class, dealers pared their net shorts in 10-year
T-notes to 2,027 contracts from 12,159 the previous week, while
asset managers scaled back their net shorts to 132,898 from
180,492 a week earlier.
    Leveraged funds turned net short on 10-year T-notes at
10,385 contracts from a net long of 26,130 the previous week. 
    Among other bond contracts, speculative net longs in the
30-year Treasury bond futures fell from a record high of 103,854
to 91,797.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:

U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        19 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         246,578        268,046
 Short        236,070        229,768
 Net           10,508         38,278
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         409,779        444,600
 Short        558,792        568,877
 Net         -149,013       -124,277
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         592,566        647,593
 Short        483,195        516,232
 Net          109,371        131,361
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         174,488        181,633
 Short         82,691         77,779
 Net           91,797        103,854
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        19 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          69,020         59,078
 Short        139,056        136,639
 Net          -70,036        -77,561
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        19 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,313,341      1,400,489
 Short      1,827,568      1,707,983
 Net         -514,227       -307,494
 Fed funds 
        19 Jul 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          44,473         59,876
 Short         97,561         80,961
 Net          -53,088        -21,085
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

