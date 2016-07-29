UPDATE 1-Speculators net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes highest since 2012 -CFTC

(Adds details on latest data) July 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose this week, ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement, to the highest since late 2012, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 185,521 contracts on July 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the most speculative net longs in 10-year T-note futures since 202,691 on Dec. 4, 2012. A week earlier, speculators held 109,371 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank acknowledged near-term risks to the U.S. economy have abated, in a statement following a two-day meeting where they left short-term interest rates unchanged. Traders who had thought the Fed was open to raise rates later this year piled into longer-dated Treasuries over shorter-dated issues in "curve-flattening" trades. Among other T-note futures, speculators were net short in two-year T-note futures for the first time in six weeks, while speculative net shorts in seven-year notes reached their highest in seven weeks. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 257,223 246,578 Short 264,130 236,070 Net -6,907 10,508 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 367,725 409,779 Short 569,043 558,792 Net -201,318 -149,013 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 606,471 592,566 Short 420,950 483,195 Net 185,521 109,371 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 171,816 174,488 Short 74,377 82,691 Net 97,439 91,797 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 66,455 69,020 Short 144,646 139,056 Net -78,191 -70,036 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 1,050,631 1,313,341 Short 1,541,557 1,827,568 Net -490,926 -514,227 Fed funds 26 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 52,511 44,473 Short 94,293 97,561 Net -41,782 -53,088 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and James Dalgleish)