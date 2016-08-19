FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes lowest since June -CFTC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 19, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes lowest since June -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details on latest weekly data)
    Aug 19 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a third week to their
lowest since early June, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 26,619 contracts on Aug. 16, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    The drop in speculative net longs in 10-year T-notes was the
largest since a decline of 100,442 in early April.
    A week earlier, speculators held 118,245 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    By investor groups, bond dealers added to their net longs in
10-year T-note futures by 17,723 contracts to 36,373, while
asset managers increased their net shorts in 10-year T-notes by
7,253 to 196,904.
    Leveraged funds raised their net shorts in 10-year T-notes
to 23,488 from 20,075 in the previous weeks.
    At the same time, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar
futures fell for a second week to 746,253 contracts, which was
the most since early June.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        16 Aug 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         283,085        309,017
 Short        221,310        219,064
 Net           61,775         89,953
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Aug 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         411,814        416,726
 Short        610,618        604,497
 Net         -198,804       -187,771
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Aug 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         578,419        616,207
 Short        551,800        497,962
 Net           26,619        118,245
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Aug 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         151,045        150,003
 Short         97,092         91,511
 Net           53,953         58,492
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        16 Aug 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          45,707         44,232
 Short        161,863        149,188
 Net         -116,156       -104,956
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        16 Aug 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         898,016        959,920
 Short      1,644,269      1,657,771
 Net         -746,253       -697,851
 Fed funds 
        16 Aug 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          43,751         37,129
 Short        122,552        122,485
 Net          -78,801        -85,356
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.