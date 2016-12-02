FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculative Eurodollar futures net shorts hit record -CFTC data
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Speculative Eurodollar futures net shorts hit record -CFTC data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts lead, adds Eurodollar futures data)
    Dec 2 (Reuters) - The margin of speculators' bearish bets
over bullish ones on Eurodollar futures hit a record on growing
certainty the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later
this month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
Eurodollar futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 2.14
million contracts on Tuesday, CFTC's latest Commitments of
Traders data showed.
    A week earlier, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures
were 2.10 million.
    The Fed is widely expected to raise short-term interest
rates by a quarter point to 0.50-0.75 percent at its Dec. 13-14
meeting. 
    Asset managers were net short Eurodollars by 1.60 million
contracts, up 13,909 from the previous week, while leveraged
funds had 1.68 million in net shorts, which were 25,591 less
than a week earlier.
    Bond dealers, on the other hand, increased their net longs
in Eurodollar futures by 23,960 to 3.78 million contracts.  
    Among Treasury futures, speculators turned net short in
10-year Treasury futures in the latest week by 96,267 contracts.
This compared with a net long of 172,648 contracts a week
earlier..
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        29 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         184,060        180,702
 Short        197,522        207,111
 Net          -13,462        -26,409
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         339,472        357,020
 Short        642,972        618,308
 Net         -303,500       -261,288
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         519,109        727,482
 Short        615,376        554,834
 Net          -96,267        172,648
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          85,380         99,364
 Short        109,695         99,130
 Net          -24,315            234
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          50,166         45,993
 Short        127,721        135,179
 Net          -77,555        -89,186
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        29 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         586,567        580,648
 Short      2,727,027      2,683,785
 Net       -2,140,460     -2,103,137
 Fed funds 
        29 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          76,007         56,802
 Short        131,592        121,143
 Net          -55,585        -64,341
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

