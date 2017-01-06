UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-notes net shorts hit record -CFTC

(Adds details on data) Jan 6 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to a record high in the latest week on expectations of faster U.S. growth and inflation in 2017, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 344,931 contracts on Jan. 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 341,075 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. T-note futures prices have recovered on bargain hunting and portfolio rebalancing since mid-December following a market selloff that knocked about $2 trillion in value from bond markets around the world. Analysts forecast bond prices could rise further in the coming weeks as investors await for details on the stimulus programs pledged by the Trump administration and a Republican-controlled Congress. A number of analysts forecast longer-dated bond yields to resume their rise later this year with 10-year yields climbing to 3 percent, about 60 basis points above Friday's closing level.. Among investor groups, bond dealers raised their net shorts in 10-year T-notes to 153,111 contracts, the most since Nov. 22. Asset managers increased their 10-year T-note net longs for a third week to 330,047 contracts, while leveraged funds reduced their net shorts to 154,072. The following is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 03 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 192,341 198,067 Short 241,739 230,256 Net -49,398 -32,189 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 251,749 329,055 Short 662,611 666,049 Net -410,862 -336,994 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 471,225 451,297 Short 816,156 792,372 Net -344,931 -341,075 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 81,565 85,549 Short 113,724 107,059 Net -32,159 -21,510 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 65,426 72,679 Short 142,425 137,976 Net -76,999 -65,297 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 03 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 582,991 579,240 Short 2,699,095 2,485,417 Net -2,116,104 -1,906,177 Fed funds 03 Jan 2017 Prior week week Long 63,833 77,564 Short 173,314 155,056 Net -109,481 -77,492 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Grant McCool)