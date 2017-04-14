FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise in week -CFTC
#Market News
April 14, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise in week -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Add background, details from latest data)
    April 14 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for the first time in six
weeks, suggesting the current rally in the bond market might be
ready for a pause, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
64,529 contracts on April 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 55,766 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    The increase in net shorts in 10-year T-notes might signal
fewer speculators exiting bearish bets. Short-covering has
helped propel prices of bond futures higher since March and
benchmark yields to near a five-month low at 2.218
percent on Thursday.
    Geopolitical concerns, together with doubts about fiscal
stimulus from Washington to be enacted in 2017, have kindled
appetite for longer-dated Treasuries.
    Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures
reached another record high at 3.21 million contracts on
Tuesday, up 82,441 amid expectations the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates in the coming months.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        11 Apr 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         302,433        288,462
 Short        275,781        297,210
 Net           26,652         -8,748
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Apr 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         447,756        388,543
 Short        655,537        681,911
 Net         -207,781       -293,368
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Apr 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         682,295        613,690
 Short        746,824        669,456
 Net          -64,529        -55,766
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Apr 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         106,905        105,118
 Short        119,804        128,176
 Net          -12,899        -23,058
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        11 Apr 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long          41,893         36,225
 Short        126,362        116,900
 Net          -84,469        -80,675
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        11 Apr 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         462,705        439,071
 Short      3,674,491      3,568,416
 Net       -3,211,786     -3,129,345
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        11 Apr 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         158,418        157,867
 Short        371,183        365,048
 Net         -212,765       -207,181
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley and Dan
Grebler)

