(Adds background, details on latest data)
July 7 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their
lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The drop in bullish bets followed perceived hawkish rhetoric
from foreign central banks as they signaled they might consider
reducing monetary stimulus later this year if their economies
improve further.
Global bond yields including those in the United States
climbed for a second straight week.
Upbeat U.S. data including a payrolls report that showed a
stronger-than-forecast rise in hiring in June spurred further
selling in Treasuries this week. The benchmark U.S. 10-year
yield hit an eight-week high at 2.398 percent on
Friday, Reuters data showed.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 262,962 contracts on July 3, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 302,098 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Among major investors, asset managers reduced their net
longs in 10-year T-notes by 58,636 contracts to 139,344 on
Monday, while bond dealers pared their 10-year T-note net shorts
by 29,866 to 78,616, the latest CFTC data showed.
Leveraged funds, however, turned net long in 10-year T-notes
at 3,642 contracts, compared with a net short totaling 38,379 a
week earlier.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 179,819 212,115
Short 437,006 354,073
Net -257,187 -141,958
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 403,416 469,556
Short 622,709 641,282
Net -219,293 -171,726
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 824,954 835,371
Short 561,992 533,273
Net 262,962 302,098
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 184,378 186,192
Short 117,357 131,610
Net 67,021 54,582
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 80,930 65,880
Short 145,115 140,836
Net -64,185 -74,956
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 809,961 763,805
Short 2,440,796 2,424,512
Net -1,630,835 -1,660,707
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
03 Jul 2017 Prior week
week
Long 191,926 212,081
Short 370,799 377,971
Net -178,873 -165,890
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay and Tom
Brown)