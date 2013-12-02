UPDATE 1-Speculative net shorts in U.S. T-note futures fall -CFTC

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 155,554 contracts on Nov. 26, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 180,363 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Meanwhile, the latest data suggested speculators turned more bullish on shorter-dated T-note futures and less bearish on longer-dated futures on expectations the Federal Reserve will likely stick to an ultra-loose monetary policy to support the economic recovery that has struggled to gather momentum.

Speculators’ long positions in two-year T-note futures exceeded shorts by 53,090 contracts on Nov. 26, up 19,079 from the previous week.. This was the highest level of speculative net longs since early August.

Speculators turned net long in five-year Treasury note futures. They held more 18,207 long positions in five-year T-notes than short positions, compared with a net short of 55,118 contracts the prior week.. This was the biggest net speculative net long in five-year T-notes in more than three months.

Speculators turned net long in 30-year bond futures by 8,937 contracts last Tuesday, compared with a net short of 308 contracts a week earlier, according to the latest CFTC Commitments of Traders figures.

The exception was in ultra-long T-bond futures where speculators turned net short. Their shorts in the ultra bond futures exceeded longs by 6,211 on Nov. 26, compared with a net long of 1,421 contracts the previous week..