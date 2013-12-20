Speculative net shorts in U.S. T-note futures grow - CFTC

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures grew in the latest week before the Federal Reserve announced its decision to taper its bond purchases, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 155,209 contracts on Dec. 17, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 150,029 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.