UPDATE 1-Speculative net shorts in U.S. T-note futures rise -CFTC
January 24, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculative net shorts in U.S. T-note futures rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Most spec net shorts in 5-year T-notes since November

* Net longs in 30-year T-bonds retreat from most since 2007

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 58,391 contracts on Jan. 21, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 50,790 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

On the futures market, the March 2014 10-year T-note contract on Friday ended 10/32 higher at 125-2/32, its highest level since Dec. 19.

U.S. Treasuries rallied as worries about China and emerging markets sparked a global stock market sell-off and spurred safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

Prior to the market rally that took place on Thursday and Friday, speculators added to net shorts in five-year Treasury note futures. They held 86,368 more short positions in five-year T-notes than long positions on Tuesday, up 2,839 contracts from the prior week.

This was the most net shorts in five-year T-notes since Nov. 12, according to CFTC data.

Speculators pared their net longs in 30-year bond futures by 1,851 contracts in the latest week to 57,059, according to the latest CFTC Commitments of Traders figures . The prior week’s net longs in 30-year futures were the most since November 2007.

Among other maturities, speculators’ short positions in two-year T-note futures exceeded longs by 4,970 contracts on Tuesday, according to the most recent data, down 26,256 from the previous week..

They trimmed their net shorts in ultra-long T-bond futures by 2,059 contracts to 15,217..

