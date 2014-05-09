UPDATE 1-Record speculative net Eurodollar shorts in week -CFTC

* Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar hit record for 2nd week * Speculators raise long bets in long-dated T-bond futures (Updates with details from latest data, adds analyst comments) May 9 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets in Eurodollar futures rose to a record high in the latest week following an unexpectedly strong reading on U.S. payrolls in April, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. In the meantime, speculators raised their bullish positions in long-dated Treasury futures as demand for these securities has been supported by safety bids due to worries about ongoing fighting in Ukraine. Speculators' net short bets on Eurodollar futures grew to a record 1.56 million contracts on Tuesday from 1.37 million a week earlier, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. "Net shorts in the Eurodollar space hit a second consecutive record high amid a substantial ramp-up in open interest, suggesting that the market continues to position for interest rate hikes," TD Securities' interest rates strategist Gennadiy Goldberg wrote in a report on the latest data. Meanwhile, the amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 30-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 35,677 contracts on May 6, according to the CFTC's data. A week earlier, speculators held 32,209 net long positions in 30-year T-note futures. Speculative net longs in CBOT ultra bond futures grew to 8,238 contracts in the latest week, up from 3,353. The rise in net longs in T-bonds and ultra bond futures was consistent with the week's drop in long-dated yields . It also helped to explain a weak $16 billion auction of a new 30-year bond issue on Thursday, "as speculative positioning strayed too far in one direction," Goldberg wrote. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06May2014 Prior week week Long 200,364 193,466 Short 214,713 220,619 Net -14,349 -27,153 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06May2014 Prior week week Long 226,496 251,405 Short 359,778 376,437 Net -133,282 -125,032 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06May2014 Prior week week Long 340,698 332,918 Short 470,107 447,343 Net -129,409 -114,425 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06May2014 Prior week week Long 105,001 102,186 Short 69,324 69,977 Net 35,677 32,209 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06May2014 Prior week week Long 56,194 51,663 Short 47,956 48,310 Net 8,238 3,353 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)